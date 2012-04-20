(Adds details of plan, background)
By Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, April 20 British insurer Prudential
Plc is considering bidding for the insurance business of
Thailand's Thanachart Bank, sources said, in an around $500
million deal that would help it better tackle arch rival AIA in
the Southeast Asian nation.
The Thanachart Bank unit, which is set to be auctioned, is
expected to include life and non-life assets as well as a
bancassurance arrangement. Some Japanese and European insurers
are also expected to participate in the process, the sources who
had direct knowledge of the matter said.
Thailand's insurance sector was battered by devastating
floods last year, with insured losses alone estimated at more
than $15 billion. Still, Thailand is Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy and is forecast to grow at 5.7 percent
this year.
That, combined with low insurance penetration make it an
attractive market for foreign insurers. If Pru goes ahead with a
bid for Thanachart, it could help it catch up with AIA Ltd
in Thailand.
AIA had roughly 30 percent of ordinary life premiums in
Thailand in 2011, according to Barclays insurance analyst Mark
Kellock, who added that the Thanachart sale could be "an
opportunity for one of the other foreign players to gain ground
on AIA, which dominates that market."
SWEET SPOT
Prudential in the past year has been emphasizing its
presence in Asia amid speculation it could move its headquarters
out of London or potentially break up its operations by region.
In its 2011 annual report Prudential called Southeast Asia
its "sweet spot". It said its presence in Thailand was
"relatively small", with a market share of 2 percent.
ING, which is in the process of selling its Asia
insurance and asset management businesses, also has assets in
Thailand that are up for sale.
AIA is eyeing ING's life insurance business in Asia, an
auction which has attracted several other global and Asian
insurers.
Thanachart's adviser Citigroup is expected to send out
sale documents to potential bidders in the next two weeks, one
of the sources said.
Prudential declined to comment on a possible bid for the
Thanachart operations. The sources declined to be identified as
the discussions were private.
Somjate Moosirilert, senior executive vice president at
Thanachart Capital, parent of the bank, said earlier
this week that the group was still studying how to restructure
its insurance business. He did not say whether the restructuring
plan includes mergers or selling assets to local or foreign
partners.
Thanachart Bank, backed by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia
, is Thailand's fifth-largest lender by number of
branches and the country's biggest car loan lender. It sells
life, health, fire, auto, marine and transportation insurance.
Thanachart's life insurance business underwrote premiums of
7.1 billion baht ($230.63 million) in 2011, according to
Thailand's Office of the Insurance Commission. It was ranked
No.10 out of 24 life insurers in Thailand by premiums in 2011
and had a market share of 2.17 percent.
ASIAN LURE
The Asian insurance market offers the potential for rapid
growth as economies in the region mature. Premiums in
Asia-Pacific are forecast to grow 4.4 percent in 2012, nearly
double the estimated growth in industrialised economies,
according to Swiss Re.
French insurer AXA SA and Switzerland's ACE Ltd
are among the other insurers that have been growing
their Asian operations through acquisitions. AXA last month
teamed up with Australia's QBE to buy HSBC Plc's
general insurance business, beating ACE in a close
race.
In 2010 ACE bought New York Life's Hong Kong and South
Korean life insurance operations for about $425 million.
Prudential UK in the same year bought the life insurance unit of
Singapore-based United Overseas Bank for $307 million
and entered into a 12-year bancassurance agreement.
Bangkok-based Thanachart Bank is jointly owned by Thanachart
Capital and Scotia Netherlands Holding BV, with Thanachart
Capital owning slightly more than half of Thanachart Bank.
Thanachart Bank bought Siam City Bank over the course of several
transactions in 2010.
As of Dec. 31, Thanachart Bank's life insurance business had
total assets of 34.9 billion baht and the non-life insurance
business had total assets of 8.7 billion baht. The bank's total
assets across all business lines was 886 billion baht.
Thailand's Office of the Insurance Commission recently
approved a plan to allow foreign partners to own up to 49
percent of insurance firms. Foreign investors were previously
allowed to own only a 25 percent stake in Thai insurance firms,
unless they obtained special approval.
Some local media reports have previously named Southeast
Insurance of TCC Group as a potential bidder for the Thanachart
assets.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin; Additional
reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in
BANGKOK; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)