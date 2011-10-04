BANGKOK Oct 4 Thailand's fifth-largest lender by asset, Thanachart Bank:

* Aims for 2011 loan growth of 5 percent, broadly in line with projected economic growth, Chief Executive Somjate Moosirilert told reporters.

* Says aims to boost its assets to 1 trillion baht($32 billion) in the next three years from 850 billion baht now

* Says aims to boost its market share to 10 percent in the next three years from 8-9 percent now

* Thanachart Bank is 51 percent owned by Thanachart Capital Pcl and 49 percent by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia . Its merger with Siam City Bank was completed this month. ($1 = 31.215 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)