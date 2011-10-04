BANGKOK Oct 4 Thailand's fifth-largest lender
by asset, Thanachart Bank:
* Aims for 2011 loan growth of 5 percent, broadly in line
with projected economic growth, Chief Executive Somjate
Moosirilert told reporters.
* Says aims to boost its assets to 1 trillion baht($32
billion) in the next three years from 850 billion baht now
* Says aims to boost its market share to 10 percent in the
next three years from 8-9 percent now
* Thanachart Bank is 51 percent owned by Thanachart Capital
Pcl and 49 percent by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia
. Its merger with Siam City Bank was completed this
month.
($1 = 31.215 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)