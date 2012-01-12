BANGKOK Jan 12 Thanachart Capital Pcl :

* Expects 2011 net profit to fall from the 5.64 billion baht ($176 million) it made a year earlier due to flood-related costs, Thanachart Bank Chief Executive Somjate Moosirilert told reporters

* It also booked costs from its merger with Siam City Bank, which was completed last year, when loan growth of its Thanachart Bank was at 4-5 percent

* Thanachart Bank is 51 percent owned by Thanachart Capital Pcl and 49 percent by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia

($1 = 31.75 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)