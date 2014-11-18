BRIEF-Hhgregg terminates letter of intent
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms
Nov 18The Fantastic Company AG :
* Said on Monday could double its 9-month sales only due to consolidation of SOGEMA
* Said without effect of consolidation, there was significant decline in sales resulting from weak performance of SICARA
* Said earnings of the Group in the first nine months were lower than planned
* Said liquidity as of Q3-end was 982,000 euros versus 336,000 euros year ago
* Said SICARA filed for insolvency on Oct. 23 due to impending illiquidity and will be deconsolidated from the group in annual financial statement
* Said insolvency of SICARA would mean significant cost savings and increase in profit margin, but also decline in revenue by about 2 - 3 million euros
* Said expected SOGEMA to compensate for this revenue decline within next 18 months Source text for Eikon:
March 16 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday he would approve a plan by Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy subject to discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Bonanza Creek - on March 16 bankruptcy court entered order approving entry of co, units into certain restructuring support and lock-up agreement