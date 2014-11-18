Nov 18The Fantastic Company AG :

* Said on Monday could double its 9-month sales only due to consolidation of SOGEMA

* Said without effect of consolidation, there was significant decline in sales resulting from weak performance of SICARA

* Said earnings of the Group in the first nine months were lower than planned

* Said liquidity as of Q3-end was 982,000 euros versus 336,000 euros year ago

* Said SICARA filed for insolvency on Oct. 23 due to impending illiquidity and will be deconsolidated from the group in annual financial statement

* Said insolvency of SICARA would mean significant cost savings and increase in profit margin, but also decline in revenue by about 2 - 3 million euros

* Said expected SOGEMA to compensate for this revenue decline within next 18 months Source text for Eikon:

