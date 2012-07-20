July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) for CFG Holdings Ltd. (CFG) at 'B-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full
list of ratings affirmed follows the end of this press release.
CFG's IDRs are limited by heightened refinancing risk due to the concentrated
and short-term nature of its funding (CFG's largest weakness), and the burden of
intangibles on its overall profitability. However, CFG has healthy earnings and
controlled risks on the right hand of the balance sheet due to adequate asset
quality, sound recurring core profitability (excluding the amortization of
intangibles), adequate leverage, and diversified target markets: Aruba, Curacao,
Bonaire, Trinidad & Tobago, Saint Maarten and Panama.
The Stable Outlook reflects the expectation that asset quality and recurring
profitability will remain in line with current trends, while CFG's capital
levels will benefit from its conservative growth strategy and dividend retention
policies. A failure to refinance the current bank facility and reduce the
encumbered levels of its assets, and/or a sudden deterioration on its asset
quality metrics will negatively affect the ratings. More specifically, if credit
costs suddenly increase to levels above 30% of revenues and or operating
expenses consume more than 75% of revenues, CFG rating may be downgraded; a
costly refinancing of its sole funding source may also trigger a rating review
if the company's ROAA falls below 1%.
Funding is a structural weakness of CFG, despite its cash flow generation. The
current funding structure, a one-year secured bank facility up for renewal in
March 2013, is not aligned with the average tenor of its assets (around three
years) and encumbers a significant portion of productive assets (around 70% of
total gross receivables).
A recent renewal of such financing implied a moderate increase of the funding
cost which in turn was just partially compensated by the slight increase on the
average yield of the receivable's portfolio.
Considering its niche market, unsecured consumer loans, CFG's lending policies
are deemed adequate and have allowed the entity to preserve and even improve its
asset quality in the last five years, despite the changes on the operating
environment. Even when the average level of impaired loans is relevant (around
11% for 60 days overdue and 4.6% for 90 days overdue as of December 2011); net
charge off have posted a sustained declining trend since 2009, aided by
increasing recoveries and lower gross charge-off (average Net Charge off ratio
of 5% since 2008; and 3.9% during FY11). CFG's asset quality metrics are
supported by its efficient collection process (payroll deduction and automatic
charges in bank accounts, as opposed to regular cash payments on branches) and
significant fine tuning completed on the credit risk and collections department
in Panama, their largest individual market. Asset quality trends should mirror
recent historic averages based on CFG's conservative lending approach and
excluding any significant deterioration on the operating environment.
Recurring profitability has increased in the last two years, after the
amortization charges of the goodwill and intangibles from previous acquisition
eased the burden. CFG's profitability levels have also benefited from a slight
increase on the average yield of its receivables portfolio and lower loan loss
provisions. However, they are still limited by the initial costs derived from
the moderate expansion of the company's branch network in some of the key
countries where it operates and a recent increase on the funding cost after the
renewal of its sole bank line in 2011. With an ROAA slightly above 4% for FY11,
CFG's profitability ratio is considered sound although, it still compares below
the average of other unsecured lenders in Latin America. Given the stability of
its asset quality ratios, prudent growth strategy and controlled overhead, CFG's
recurring profitability should remain adequate, although overall profitability
may be affected if further impairments of the intangibles should be required.
Despite the ability to reduce its financial debt by 15% during the 2008-2010
period, CFG's current cash flow is considered weak given the short-term nature
of the current bank facility that funds its operations. In addition, the current
funding limitations may limit potential expansion of the company in markets
where unsecured financing may still be vigorous; the current business plan is
mostly based on the ability of the company to use the excess cash flow from its
operations in order to expand its receivables portfolio.
CFG's capital levels are sound compared to the inherent risk of its business
model, even considering the significant weight of the goodwill and intangibles
(37% of total equity as of December 2011), with a tangible equity to managed
assets ratio of 24%. Financial Leverage (adjusted by intangibles) stands at 1.98
times (decreasing from its peak in 2008 due earnings retention and the
amortization of such intangibles), in line with other entities of similar
profile, although the concentrated nature of the financial debt negatively
affect this measure.
CFG is a leading non-bank consumer finance company with established business in
Trinidad & Tobago, Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, Saint Maarten and Panama. CFG was
incorporated in 2006, as a result of the acquisition of Wells Fargo Financial's
Latin American Consumer Finance Operations by Irving Place Capital, a private
equity company.
