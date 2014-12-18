Dec 18 Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc will buy U.S. convenience store chain The Pantry Inc for $1.7 billion, including debt.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2015, Pantry said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Pantry was nearing a deal to sell itself through an auction. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)