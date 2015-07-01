(Adds comments, detail)

July 1 Real estate developer Donald Trump's string of luxury hotel properties, The Trump Hotel Collection, could be the latest victim of credit card breach, KrebsonSecurity reported, citing data shared by several U.S.-based banks.

Sources at the U.S. banks traced a pattern of fraudulent debit and credit card charges to accounts that had all been used at Trump hotels, the cyber crime and internet security blog said. (bit.ly/1ejWzzh)

"Like virtually every other company these days, we have been alerted to potential suspicious credit card activity and are in the midst of a thorough investigation to determine whether it involves any of our properties," Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions Eric Trump said in an email to Reuters.

"We are committed to safeguarding all guests' personal information and will continue to do so vigilantly," he added.

Donald Trump is seeking the Republican nomination for president.

Credit card data at various Trump properties in the United States, including those in Chicago, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami and New York, could have been compromised, according to the report.

The attack "appears to extend back to at least February," the blog said.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas said in May that a malware attack may have allowed hackers to steal information of credit cards used at its locations.