LONDON Oct 22 Alzheimer's disease is moving out
of the shadows as new plays tackle head-on the emotional pain of
a condition that robs its victims of words, memories and
coherent thought.
For a generation of young playwrights, dementia is proving
to be a touchstone issue as taboos around the condition fall
away and the disorder reaches into the lives of more and more
families worldwide.
Florian Zeller's "The Father", an account of an elderly man
with dementia that won the 2014 Moliere award for France's best
play, is now winning rave reviews in London's West End, on the
heels of the success last year of Barney Norris's "Visitors".
On the big screen, too, Julianne Moore has helped bring the
subject into the global cultural mainstream, picking up the
Oscar for Best Actress this year for her role as a university
professor with Alzheimer's in "Still Alice".
The latest offering is Nicola Wilson's raw and heartfelt
"Plaques and Tangles" at London's Royal Court theatre, a
promoter of new drama, which explores the medical origin and
implications of the disease.
The title refers to the best-guess theory that Alzheimer's
is caused by clumps or "plaques" of proteins building up between
nerve cells, and by the twisted fibres of another protein
forming tangles inside dying cells.
It tells the story of Megan, an aspiring lexicographer, who
learns on the eve of her wedding that she has a 50-50 chance of
carrying the gene for early-onset Alzheimer's.
She develops the disease in her 40s, and the play jumps
around disconcertingly in time and space, matching Megan's own
failing grasp on reality. Two actors portray her at different
stages in her life, and one scene is even played in reverse.
"I can't think. But I still feel," Megan declares. "And,
most of the time, I feel scared."
Dementia affects close to 50 million people worldwide, and
the figure is set to hit 135 million by 2050, according to
Alzheimer's Disease International.
It may be painful but experts in the field welcome the
current artistic attention.
"By shining a spotlight on dementia through the arts we can
help more people understand the condition and tackle the stigma
many face," said Nikki Crowther, head of community engagement at
Britain's Alzheimer's Society.
