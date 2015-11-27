LONDON Nov 27 A live broadcast of Judi Dench
and Kenneth Branagh starring in Shakespeare's "The Winter's
Tale" was the biggest cinema box office draw in Britain on the
night of the screening, the show's publicists said on Friday.
The three-hour-long play, broadcast from London to 520
cinemas across Britain on Thursday night, took in 1.1 million
pounds ($1.65 million), which put it ahead of the blockbuster
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2" and other more mainstream
fare, they said.
U.S. audiences will get their chance on Monday
"To be able to celebrate our production of 'The Winter's
Tale' with cinema audiences is a true privilege," Branagh, who
directed the production, said in the statement.
The play, one of the Bard's later and less well-known works,
tells the tale of King Leontes (Branagh) who manages to destroy
his family as a result of insane jealousy only to be treated to
perhaps undeserved redemption at the end.
Among those sharing the stage in the Kenneth Branagh Theatre
Company performance, is Dench, one of Britain's most beloved
actors. She plays Paulina, Leontes' sharpest critic but at the
same time a vehicle for his redemption.
The broadcast also was beamed to more than 100 cinemas
across Europe and in Canada, but the box office from those
locations was not immediately known.
The play, which is sold out for the duration of its run in
London's theatre district, will be broadcast in a delayed
transmission to the United States on Monday, and also will be
shown in Australia and northern Europe.
