By Rollo Ross
LONDON, July 8 Andrew Lloyd Webber is about to
find out if felines have more than one life - and possibly a
cinematic one as well - as he prepares to bring his 1980s hit
musical "Cats" back to London's West End for a limited run.
The creator of hit musicals including "Evita" and "Jesus
Christ Superstar", announced plans this week to revive "Cats",
his 1981 show based on poet T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of
Practical Cats", for a 12-week run beginning on Dec. 6.
"I think it's just a great opportunity for us to get a
second edition ... with this show I think it would be great just
to have a go at it again and give it a bit of a rethink," he
said at a launch event held in a London theatre on Monday.
Lloyd Webber said he would also consider bringing back some
of his other hits, such as "Phantom of the Opera" and "Starlight
Express", and that movie versions were a possibility.
"Yes I think it's very possible that I might have a look at
one or two of my shows," Lloyd Webber said.
"And of course, the other thing that's happening is them
being made into movies ... There is considerable talk at last
about "Cats" being made into a movie so it gives me a chance to
think about the material and how that can happen."
Lloyd-Webber's more recent musicals have not enjoyed the
success of his earlier efforts. His most recent foray into the
West End was "Stephen Ward", about the 1961 British
politics-and-sex scandal known as The Profumo Affair which arose
from a sexual liaison between the then Secretary of War, John
Profumo, and aspiring model Christine Keeler.
The production opened in December 2013 but struggled at the
box office and had its final performance at the end of March.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Catherine Evans)