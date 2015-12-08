(Ben Hirschler is a senior correspondent at Reuters. The views
expressed are his own.)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON Dec 8 The latest play from Martin
McDonagh, the British-Irish author best known for his dark film
comedy "In Bruges", gives a whole new meaning to the Swinging
Sixties.
Set in the northern town of Oldham in 1965, the year Britain
abolished capital punishment, "Hangmen" is a savagely funny look
at professional killing and the story of one self-proclaimed
"servant of the Crown" who wielded the rope.
Underpinning the piece is our knowledge, in hindsight, of
serious miscarriages of justice from that era, a point McDonagh
brings home with a stunning plot turn in which the worlds of
state-sponsored execution and lynching collide.
Harry Wade, the fictional bow-tied hangman at the centre of
the play, carries out his last official hanging in 1963 but the
case of the condemned man, who goes to his death protesting his
innocence, comes back to haunt him.
Two years on, Wade has swapped the lever on the gallows
trap-door for pulling pints in a nicotine-brown pub, where he
holds court about his glorious career to a seedy bunch of
regulars.
His bombastic style is challenged, however, by the arrival
of young man called Mooney, whose long hair, London drawl and
southern ways rile the locals. The newcomer describes himself as
"vaguely menacing" and duly starts to make trouble, leaving the
audience guessing whether he is a clown or violent avenger.
The writing is consistently sharp and both David Morrissey
as the bullying Wade and Johnny Flynn as the enigmatic Mooney
give pitch-perfect performances.
There are plenty of laugh-out-loud lines as the dark subject
matter clashes with the characters' down-to-earth foibles,
creating strong echoes of 1960s playwrights Joe Orton and Harold
Pinter.
The play's set also has a starring role, following a
remarkable transition from an opening scene showing a neon-lit
cell to Wade's smoky pub.
McDonagh, a master of menace and violence, has recently
devoted more of his time to film, following up the 2008 success
of "In Bruges" with "Seven Psychopaths" in 2012.
"Hangmen" transferred to the Wyndham's Theatre in the West
End of London this month after opening to rave reviews in
September at the Royal Court, a long-time promoter of new drama.
