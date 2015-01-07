NEW YORK Jan 7 British actress Sienna Miller will replace Emma Stone as singer Sally Bowles for the final six weeks of the Broadway run of the musical "Cabaret," producers said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old actress will join the cast of the musical - set during the rise of Nazism in Germany - on Feb. 17.

"Miller will take over from Stone, whose last performance is on Feb. 15, until the end of the show's limited engagement on March 29," the Roundabout Theatre Company said in a statement.

Miller, who stars opposite Bradley Cooper in the Clint Eastwood directed film "American Sniper" about a Navy SEAL sharpshooter, made her Broadway debut in 2009 in "After Miss Julie."

Tony award-winning actor Alan Cumming will continue his role as Emcee in the revival of the 1998 production by Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall.

Stone replaced Michelle Williams as Sally Bowles in the show, which opened on April 24 at Studio 54, in November and extended her run.

"Cabaret" is based on Christopher Isherwood's 1939 novel "Goodbye to Berlin," which chronicles in part the seedy cabaret night life of the German capital in the final years of the Weimar Republic. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Andre Grenon)