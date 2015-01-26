Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW YORK Jan 26 Comedian Larry David's new play, "Fish in the Dark," is shaping up for a major opening on Broadway next month and has already set a record for advance ticket sales by racking up $13.5 million before a single performance.
The comedy about death begins previews on Feb. 2 and opens on March 5 for a limited 18-week run at the Cort Theatre. It is written by and stars David, the co-creator and writer of the hit comedy series "Seinfeld" and the star of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," in his Broadway debut.
A spokesman for the play said the record $13.5 million in advance ticket sales stemmed from the popularity of David.
The Brooklyn-born, bespectacled comedian plays a character whom he described as very much like himself.
"A close friend, his father died and he started telling me about it," David, 67, said in a video clip about the show. "It sounded like a great idea for a play."
The play broke the previous record of $13.05 million set by "Betrayal." The revival of the Harold Pinter marital drama starred Daniel Craig, known for his film role of fictional secret agent James Bond, and his real-life wife, Rachel Weisz.
"Fish in the Dark" is directed by Anna D. Shapiro ("August: Osage County") and produced by Scott Rudin.
The play also stars Rita Wilson ("Sleepless in Seattle") and Rosie Perez ("Pineapple Express"), who said in a video clip she "read it with her mouth on the floor" and could not believe some of the jokes.
David admitted he had not been in a play since eighth grade and added that it was "a crazy thing to take on."
But the gamble is paying off, judging by the advance sales in a Broadway season full of Hollywood stars.
Bradley Cooper, a best actor Oscar nominee for his role in "American Sniper," is performing to packed houses in the revival of "The Elephant Man," which grossed more $678,000 for the week ended Jan. 18, and Tony winner Hugh Jackman is a big draw in "The River," which made nearly $723,000 that week.
Jake Gyllenhaal, a best-actor nominee for "Brokeback Mountain," has shown his star power in the two-person play "Constellations," opposite British actress Ruth Wilson, a Golden Globe winner for her role in "The Affair" on premium cable network Showtime.
Triple Tony winner Glenn Close is also back on Broadway after a two-decade absence in "A Delicate Balance." (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order