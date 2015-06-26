(Adds details, background)
LONDON, June 26 Harry Potter, the world's most
famous boy wizard, is set to make his debut on the London stage
next year in a new play called the Cursed Child which has been
created in collaboration with author J.K. Rowling.
Rowling said on her Twitter feed that the new play was the
result of a collaboration between herself and writer Jack Thorne
and director John Tiffany.
"I don't want to say too much more, because I don't want to
spoil what I know will be a real treat for fans," she said on
Twitter. "However, I can say that it is not a prequel!"
One of the world's best-selling authors, Rowling said she
had had countless offers to extend the "Harry Potter" story over
the years, but felt the play was the only proper medium for a
new story.
Tickets for the play, which will open next summer at the
Palace Theatre, will go on sale in the autumn. Further details
on tickets will be announced on the play's official website in
late July.
The author had previously announced plans for a theatrical
production in 2013, exploring the untold story of Harry's early
years as an outcast and orphan.
Her seven "Harry Potter" novels have sold more than 450
million copies around the world, and spawned an eight-part film
franchise that grossed more than $7 billion at the worldwide box
office.
Rowling is also set to make her screenwriting debut with
"Harry Potter" spin-off movie "Fantastic Beasts and Where to
Find Them", which will see Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne
play the lead character of magizoologist Newt Scamander.
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Dominic
Evans)