LONDON, March 12 Musical impresario and
theatre owner Andrew Lloyd Webber predicted a "bloodbath" for
West End stages during this summer's Olympic Games in London,
but a new survey published on Monday suggested the opposite may
be true.
Website Whatsonstage.com surveyed more than 32,000 theatre
goers and found that two thirds of respondents predicted that
the Olympics would help increase London theatre attendances in
2012.
And 70 percent said they planned to attend theatre
productions as much or more than they usually did during the
Olmpic and Paralymic Games which run between July 27 and Sept.
9.
"There's been a lot of doom and gloom predicted about what
impact the Olympics will have on the West End," said Terri
Paddock, managing director of Whatsonstage.com.
"The results of this ... survey demonstrate that audiences
themselves are much more optimistic and plan to vote with their
wallets at the box office."
Lloyd Webber, who owns a string of major West End venues,
warned in December that the going would be "very tough" for
theatres over the summer and said several shows, which he did
not name, would temporarily close.
According to the Society of London Theatre, West End ticket
sales rose 3.1 percent to a record of 528 million pounds ($826
million) in 2011, although attendances slipped nearly two
percent to 13.9 million.
