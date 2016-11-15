LONDON Nov 15 British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber opened 'School of Rock - The Musical' at the New London Theatre on Monday, bringing the multi-award nominated production from Broadway.

'School of Rock' follows lead character Dewey Finn, a rock star who poses as a substitute school teacher and welds a class of straight-A students into a rock band.

The role was made famous by actor Jack Black in the 2003 film directed by Richard Linklater.

"Everybody in this story is touched by music, in some way or another, and that is the reason I really wanted to do it," Lloyd Webber told Reuters, speaking about the production, nominated for four Tony Awards this year. (Reporting by Jane Witherspoon; Editing by Patrick Johnston)