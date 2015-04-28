(Adds details, background)

By Patricia Reaney

NEW YORK, April 28 Two new musicals, "An American in Paris," a romance based on the Oscar-winning film, and the lesbian coming-out story "Fun Home" led the Tony nominations, theatre's highest honors, on Tuesday with 12 nods each.

Both shows earned nominations for the top prize, best musical. "An American in Paris" also scored nominations for leads Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope, as did Michael Cerveris and Beth Malone for their leading roles in "Fun Home."

"Something Rotten!" a bawdy parody of Broadway musicals set in 1590s Tudor England which scored 10 nods, and "The Visit," about a wealthy widow returning to her hometown to seek revenge, will also compete for the top musical prize.

But producer Harvey Weinstein's "Finding Neverland" and the musical's stars Matthew Morrison and Kelsey Grammer were shut out. Hollywood actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, Glenn Close, James Earl Jones, Ewan McGregor, John Lithgow and Larry David were also snubbed.

Rock star Sting scored a nomination for best musical score for "The Ship," his first Broadway effort which closed earlier this year.

Bruce Willis and Mary-Louise Parker announced the nominations on Tuesday on "CBS This Morning." Tony winner and nominee this year Kristin Chenoweth will host the 69th annual awards with Alan Cumming at Radio City Music Hall on June 7. CBS will broadcast the live two-hour show.

Three-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper earned a best actor nomination for his role as a disfigured man in "The Elephant Man." He will compete against Bill Nighy ("Skylight"), Ben Miles ("Wolf Hall One & Two"), Steven Boyer ("Hand to God") and Alex Sharp in his Broadway debut in "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."

Nominees for best play include "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Pulitzer Prize winner "Disgraced," "Hand to God" and "Wolf Hall Parts One & Two," based on Hilary Mantel's historical novels.

Oscar winner Helen Mirren, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II in "The Audience," earned a best actress nomination along with Carey Mulligan ("Skylight"), Ruth Wilson ("Constellations"), Geneva Carr ("Hand to God") and Elisabeth Moss ("The Heidi Chronicles").

Two-time Tony winner Chita Rivera ("The Visit"), multiple Tony nominee Kelli O'Hara ("The King and I") and Chenoweth ("On the Twentieth Century") were also nominated for the leading actress musical award.

Tony Yazbeck ("On the Town"), Brian d'Arcy James ("Something Rotten!") and Ken Watanabe ("The King and I") completed the best actor musical nominees.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, additional reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Ted Botha)