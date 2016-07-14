UPDATE 1-Nintendo returns to quarterly operating profit but cuts full-year outlook
* Q3 operating profit down 3.7 pct at Y32.3 bln, beats estimates
LONDON, July 14 Oscar nominee Anne Archer steps into the shoes of a Hollywood star in the play "The Trial of Jane Fonda", a drama about the American actress and her anti-Vietnam War campaigning.
The play, written by Archer's husband Terry Jastrow, traces Fonda's 1988 meeting with U.S. war veterans, who had staged demonstrations to halt the production of a film she was working on because of her past campaigns against the Vietnam War.
While the content of the meeting was never divulged according to the play synopsis, Jastrow spoke with Fonda and dozens of veterans in research for the drama, which debuted at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2014 and now has additional scenes and a new director for its July 13-Aug. 20 run in London.
"I think it's a story of war and peace, of why do we fight these unnecessary wars, why do we get involved, what are the losses there," Archer told Reuters. "I think we can all relate to this story around the world and I think it's a story that must be told." (Reporting By Sara Hemrajani)
* Q3 operating profit down 3.7 pct at Y32.3 bln, beats estimates
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's No.2 steelmaker JFE Holdings on Tuesday said it was on track to build a steel plant in Mexico with U.S. company Nucor, although it is closely watching U.S. policy after President Donald Trump threatened to tear up a regional trade pact.
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Recasts on plans for Mexico plant, adds profit forecast)