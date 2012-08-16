* Second-quarter earnings $0.49/share, meets estimates
* Second-quarter revenue $215.5 mln vs est $216.4 mln
Aug 16 Apparel and accessories retailer Buckle
Inc's quarterly revenue missed estimates as
comparable-store sales fell.
The company, which sells clothing and footwear under its BKE
brand as well as third-party brands like Billabong and Roxy,
said same-store sales fell 0.8 percent.
Buckle's revenue rose 1 percent to $215.5 million in the
second quarter.
The profit fell to $23.2 million, or 49 cents per share,
from $23.6 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 49 cents per
share on revenue of $216.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Kearney, Nebraska-based company closed at
$40.03 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.