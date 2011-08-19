* Says residue was found on some lots of Avaira Toric

* Says Avaira inventory to return to normal by Dec. 1 (Follows alerts)

Aug 19 Cooper Companies Inc said its unit CooperVision recalled certain lots of its Avaira Toric contact lenses due to the presence of a residue.

The residue was found after investigating "a small number" of complaints of temporary hazy vision, the medical device maker said in a statement.

Pleasanton, California-based Cooper said it expects shipments of Avaira to resume shortly, and inventory to return to normal levels by Dec. 1.

Avaira Toric lenses contributed less than 1 percent to the company's third-quarter revenue, the company said.

Shares of the company closed at $66.22 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)