BRIEF-Enterprise acquires Azure Natural Gas Gathering System
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million
Oct 24 The Fantastic Company AG :
* Said on Thursday its 100 pct owned subsidiary Sicara Fashion Accessories SAS filed for insolvency after Board of Directors of parent company had decided not to provide any further funding to cover losses
NEW YORK, March 15 A federal judge has rejected PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's bid to sharply restrict how the bankruptcy plan administrator for Jon Corzine's defunct brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd pursues its $3 billion malpractice case against the auditor.
Agrees on court supervisor decision about changing mode of bankruptcy proceedings to liquidation proceedings from arrangement proceedings