UPDATE 1-TUI Group eyes new markets to fill its hotels
* Confirms full-year earnings target (Rewrites with CEO comments, adds details on UK)
LONDON Dec 20 Theo Fennell PLC : * H1 turnover down 8% at £4.94 million * H1 losses more than halved to £610,083 (2011: loss of £1,390,739) * Work that we have undertaken in the last period ensures we are better
positioned for the future
* Confirms full-year earnings target (Rewrites with CEO comments, adds details on UK)
* Shares indicated down 2.8 pct (Adds share indication, details on regional outlook, rivals, trader comment)
LONDON, Feb 14 British aero engine maker Rolls-Royce posted a record reported loss of 4.6 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) on Tuesday, reflecting a fine to settle bribery charges and the collapse in the pound which hit its hedging position.