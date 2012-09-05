UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 5 Luxury jewellery designer Theo Fennell Plc, whose customers include celebrities such as Victoria Beckham and Helen Mirren, confirmed it was in preliminary takeover talks with EME Capital LLP, sending its shares up 51 percent.
The company, which sells jewellery, watches, silver objects, and gifts designed by its namesake founder, said there could be no certainty that a formal offer would be made for the company.
Theo Fennell Plc has been forced to turn its attention to emerging markets like China and introduce a low-cost range of jewellery as demand wanes in recession-hit UK.
The company, valued by the market at 2.72 million pounds ($4.32 million), has been reporting losses since 2009.
Shares in the company, which designed trophies for the Italian and Monaco Formula One Grand Prix events, were up 45 percent at 17.45 pence at 0719 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources