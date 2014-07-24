July 24 The Paragon Group Of Companies Plc
:
* Operating profits for nine months to June 2014 were £88.3
million, compared with £75.7 million for corresponding period in
previous year, representing an increase of 16.6%
* Pre-tax profits, inclusive of a credit of £0.5 million for
fair value hedging items, were £88.8 million for nine month
period
* Group's three business divisions have all made strong
progress in period to 30 June 2014
* Latest quarter has built on progress delivered in first
half of financial year and board is confident that performance
will meet expectations for 2014
* It is our intention to expand further into each of our
sectors adding product and distribution
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: