BRIEF-Thrombogenics cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31 down at 80.1 million euros
* Cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31 80.1 million euros ($85.99 million) versus 101.4 million euros year ago
Oct 3 Theraclion SA :
* Announced on Thursday the publication on Sept. 30 in the "Journal of Therapeutic Ultrasound" of results of the early assessment of benign thyroid nodules treatment by its Echopulse, using scintigraphic measures
* Series of cases were performed over four consecutive days
* 10 patients, examined acutely after the procedure, were assessed by scintigraphy before and after the treatment performed by Echopulse
* Article published demonstrates that the Echopulse positive postoperative results are confirmed by a scintigraphic assessment
* In terms of safety, no serious side effect related to the procedure was reported and no re-treatment was necessary
* Announces initiation of phase 3 extension study PLEO-CMT-FU PXT3003 For Treatment Of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A
* Confirms that it is in discussions which may or may not lead to an offer for entire issued share capital of company