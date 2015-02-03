BRIEF-Novo Nordisk launches Fiasp-drug in Canada
* Says Fiasp, a new, fast-acting mealtime insulin for the treatmentof diabetes in adults, has been launched in Canada on Monday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
Feb 3 Theradiag SA :
* Entered into a master services agreement with UCB, with a first application for anti-TNF biologic certolizumab pegol (brand name Cimzia)
* Theradiag will perform services for UCB on a project basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Irakli Gogia, previously chief operating officer, appointed as CFO, combining two functions - finance and operations