BRIEF-Russia Global Ports 2016 profit at $61.3 mln
* 2016 net profit totalled $61.3 million, up from net loss of $33.7 million in previous year;
Sept 23 Theradiag SA :
* H1 net loss of 1.4 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros in H1 2013
* H1 sales 3.4 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* 2016 net profit totalled $61.3 million, up from net loss of $33.7 million in previous year;
* Statoil says the Njord partners recently made an investment decision and are planning to submit PDO shortly
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Thursday that a federal court in Minas Gerais has suspended a case brought by prosecutors seeking 155 billion reais ($49.7 billion) in damages for the 2015 Samarco mine disaster.