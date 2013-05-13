Poland - Factors to Watch Mar 9
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
May 13 Medical device maker Theragenics Corp said it had received a takeover offer of $69.9 million to $71.4 million from Juniper Investment Co, representing a premium of 51-54 percent to its closing stock price on Friday.
The company's shares rose about 36 percent to $2.03 in early trading on the Nasdaq. Juniper Investments is offering $2.25 to $2.30 per share in cash, Theragenics said.
In a letter dated May 10, Juniper had offered Theragenics $2.05 to $2.10 per share. Theragenics said the latest offer represents a negotiated increase from the initial bid.
It also said it would negotiate exclusively with Juniper through June 11 regarding the acquisition. If the two reach a deal, Theragenics would seek interest from potential suitors through a "go shop" provision, the medical device maker said.
Theragenics is being advised by financial advisor VRA Partners and legal advisor Bryan Cave LLP.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
TOKYO, March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
NEW YORK, March 9 Alphabet Inc's venture arm has invested in Currencycloud, a UK startup that provides technology to enable businesses to provide cross-border payments services to their customers.