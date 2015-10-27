Oct 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
pointed out deficiencies at laboratory operator Theranos'
facility in Newark, California, including how the company
classifies its main product.
The FDA also said that quality audits had not been performed
at the facility. (1.usa.gov/1MpBrra)
Theranos' main product is the Capillary Tube Nanotainer, one
of two kinds of tiny vials used to collect blood from patients.
The Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported that the
startup now uses the nanotainers, for just one of its tests and
that former employees also doubted the reliability of Edison,
Theranos's proprietary lab tool.
Theranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes has said her
company's technology is sound.
