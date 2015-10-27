(Adds detail)
Oct 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said privately held laboratory operator Theranos had been
shipping a blood testing device under a wrong classification
that exempted the product from regulatory control.
The device in question is the company's Capillary Tube
Nanotainer (CTN), a tiny vial used to collect blood from
patients.
The regulator said on Tuesday that Theranos was shipping the
device under its low-risk "Class I" category, which includes
products such as dental floss, when it should have been
classified under a higher risk "Class II" category.
Medical devices that come under FDA's Class I category are
deemed low risk and are subject to little or no regulatory
control.
The FDA said the "uncleared medical device" was shipped
across California, Arizona and Pennsylvania.
The regulator also noted quality audits had not been
performed at Theranos's Newark, California facility. (1.usa.gov/1MpBrra)
Theranos has been in the spotlight after the Wall Street
Journal published a couple of stories suggesting the
blood-testing startup was relying on traditional lab tools as it
struggles with its own technology.
The startup, which has a valuation of $9 billion, is
promising to shake up medical testing by conducting a wide range
of tests with one drop of blood from a finger-stick using its
Nanotainers, rather than the large vial typically collected.
So far, the healthcare startup has FDA clearance to sell
blood tests for the sexually transmitted herpes simplex virus,
and expects to get clearance for others.
The company, which was not immediately available for
comment, has the option of discussing either its objection to
the regulator's observations or corrective actions with
representatives.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil
D'Silva)