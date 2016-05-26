May 26 Blood-testing company Theranos Inc was
sued on Thursday, accused of endangering customer health through
"massive failures" that misrepresented the accuracy and quality
of its blood tests, according to court papers.
The proposed class action was brought in the U.S. District
Court for the Northern District of California by the law firm
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.
The complaint accuses the company of breach of contract,
false advertising and consumer fraud, among other claims.
It estimated that thousands of consumers could be eligible to
join the lawsuit, citing Theranos' claims that it had performed
more than 6 million tests.
Officals at Theranos did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Theranos last week notified U.S. federal health regulators
that it voided results from its Edison blood-testing devices for
two years, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
The company informed the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services that it has issued tens of thousands of corrected
blood-test reports to doctors and patients, nullifying some
results and revising others, the Journal reported.
Theranos once touted its Edison device as a ground-breaking
technology able to test blood from just a pinprick.
The complaint focuses on materials published by both
Theranos and Walgreens Boots Alliance, which had agreed
to offer blood testing from Theranos' Edison device at dozens of
wellness centers in Walgreen's stores in Arizona and California.
CMS said in January that the blood-testing company's
practices violated several clinical-laboratory regulations,
jeopardizing patient health and safety.
Theranos, which recently expanded its board to include Dr.
Fabrizio Bonanni, a former Amgen Inc and Baxter International
Inc executive, has been under investigation by several U.S.
regulators in the recent past.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio)