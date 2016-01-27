Jan 27 Deficient practices at a lab operated by
blood-testing startup Theranos pose "immediate jeopardy to
patient health and safety," the U.S. government's Centers for
Medicare & Medicaid Services said in a letter to the company
released on Wednesday.
Theranos, founded and led by Elizabeth Holmes, has been in
the spotlight after reports in the Wall Street Journal suggested
that the company's blood-testing devices were flawed and had
problems with accuracy.
The CMS, in a letter to the company dated Jan. 25, told
Theranos it had 10 days to provide evidence that it had
corrected the issues causing concern. (bit.ly/1nPLDP7)
Theranos, which is based on Palo Alto, California, was not
immediately available for comment.
The lab in question is in Newark, California.
