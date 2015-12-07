BRIEF-Tailored Brands appoints Dinesh Lathi to succeed William Sechrest as chairman of board
* Tailored Brands appoints Dinesh Lathi to succeed William Sechrest as chairman of the board
Dec 7 Drug developer TherapeuticsMD Inc said a late-stage study of its experimental drug to treat vaginal pain met the main goal.
The company said all three doses of the experimental drug, TX-004HR, reduced vaginal pain during intercourse in women who had undergone menopause. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Tailored Brands appoints Dinesh Lathi to succeed William Sechrest as chairman of the board
WASHINGTON, March 28 Republican lawmakers on Tuesday asked the U.S. Treasury secretary to review the process a government council uses to label non-bank institutions "too big to fail," saying the additional capital requirements and regulations are too onerous.