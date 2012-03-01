BRIEF-Transdigm announces proposed private offering of $300 mln of additional senior subordinated notes due 2025
* Transdigm Group announces proposed private offering of $300 million of additional senior subordinated notes due 2025
Mar 1 Thermadyne Holdings Corp on Thursday added $100 million of senior secured notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
Jefferies and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THERMADYNE HOLDINGS CORP AMT $100 MLN COUPON 9 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 9 PCT SETTLEMENT 3/6/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Q4 revenue eur 169.2 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 166.8 million
* Rait financial trust provides update on comprehensive strategy and transformation initiative to enhance shareholder value