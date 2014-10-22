Oct 22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, reported an about 49 percent rise in quarterly profit as it benefited from the acquisition of genetic testing company Life Technologies.

Thermo Fisher said it was on track to meet its earnings goal for the year, but trimmed its full-year revenue outlook to reflect the impact of a strong dollar.

A surging dollar reduces the value of overseas sales when they are translated back and has crimped results for a number of U.S. companies in the latest quarter.

Thermo Fisher's net earnings rose to $471.6 million, or $1.17 per share, from $317.6 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition-related, restructuring and other one- time items, earnings were $1.71 per share, two cents above the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 31 percent to $4.17 billion. Analysts on average expected revenue of $4.21 billion.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company now expects full-year revenue in a range of $16.74 billion to $16.82 billion, down from its previous forecast of $16.86 billion to $16.98 billion.

The company maintained the midpoint of its earnings forecast as it tightened the range to $6.87 to $6.95 per share, excluding items, from its previous forecast of $6.85 to $6.97 per share. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)