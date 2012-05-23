NEW YORK May 23 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , a maker of laboratory equipment, said Wednesday it expects annual revenue growing in the mid single-digit percentages over the next five years, with adjusted earnings per share growing in the low to mid teens each year.

At an investor meeting in New York, Chief Financial Officer Peter Wilver laid out the case for the company's long-term growth prospects, driven by growth in emerging markets, acquisitions, price increases and internal cost cuts.

Based on his projections, he said revenue in 2016 could reach $14.5 billion to $15.5 billion, while adjusted EPS could reach a range of $7.50 to $8.75. For 2011, the company reported revenue of $11.73 billion and EPS of $4.16. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)