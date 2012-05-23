BRIEF-City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
NEW YORK May 23 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , a maker of laboratory equipment, said Wednesday it expects annual revenue growing in the mid single-digit percentages over the next five years, with adjusted earnings per share growing in the low to mid teens each year.
At an investor meeting in New York, Chief Financial Officer Peter Wilver laid out the case for the company's long-term growth prospects, driven by growth in emerging markets, acquisitions, price increases and internal cost cuts.
Based on his projections, he said revenue in 2016 could reach $14.5 billion to $15.5 billion, while adjusted EPS could reach a range of $7.50 to $8.75. For 2011, the company reported revenue of $11.73 billion and EPS of $4.16. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and run until March 30.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Tata Motors Ltd and Microsoft India on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration on the technology front to make driving a more personalised experiences for the customers, the companies said in a joint statement.