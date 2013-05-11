May 11 Opengate Capital Group LLC filed a
lawsuit on Friday alleging that laboratory equipment maker
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc sold it a Mexican plant
last year without revealing that a drug cartel was operating
there.
The private equity firm claimed that the Reynosa,
Mexico-based manufacturing facility, which it acquired as part
of a larger deal from Thermo Fisher, had been regularly
infiltrated by gangs from the Gulf Cartel since at least 2011,
according to a copy of the complaint seen by Reuters.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, alleged
that Thermo Fisher had acted in bad faith by withholding
documents and directing employees to conceal the drug gang's
presence at the facility.
Opengate said gang members brandished weapons to intimidate
employees at the facility and parked their cars and
"tractor-trailers filled with unknown cargo" there.
It also said employees sought help from Thermo Fisher to
address the cartel activity, but that security upgrade proposals
were not implemented.
"Thermo Fisher made none of the upgrades that were
recommended by its security advisers in January and February
2012, and took no meaningful action to fortify or further secure
the Facility in response to the continuing cartel infiltration,"
the complaint said.
The suit claimed that Thermo Fisher had rushed negotiations
and provided misleading answers to due-diligence inquiries.
Opengate did not specify what damages it was seeking.
Thermo Fisher, the world's largest maker of laboratory
equipment and scientific instruments, agreed to acquire Life
Technologies Inc in mid-April for more than $13
billion.
Thermo Fisher was not immediately available for comment
outside of normal U.S. business hours.
The company's shares closed at $84.46 on Friday on the
Nasdaq.