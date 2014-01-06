Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Jan 6 Scientific and laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it would sell its cell culture, gene modulation and magnetic beads businesses to GE Healthcare, a unit of General Electric Co, for about $1.06 billion.
The businesses, expected to have combined revenue of about $250 million in 2013, will become part of GE Healthcare's life sciences division, Thermo Fisher said in a statement.
The deal will allow GE to expand its technologies for the discovery and manufacturing of medicines, vaccines and diagnostics, GE said in a separate statement.
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.