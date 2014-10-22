Oct 22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $1.17; Q3 adjusted earnings per
share $1.71; Q3 revenue up 31 percent to $4.17 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $4.21
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says maintaining midpoint of its 2014 adjusted earnings
per share guidance and tightening range to $6.87 to $6.95 from
$6.85 to $6.97
* Says now expects 2014 revenue $16.74 billion to $16.82
billion versus prior guidance of $16.86 billion to $16.98
billion
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $6.92, revenue view $16.90
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "updating its 2014 revenue guidance primarily to
reflect the unfavorable change in foreign currency exchange
rates"
