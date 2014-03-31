March 31 (Reuters) -

* The sage group plc - has appointed citigroup global markets limited to manage an irrevocable buyback programme during its close period within certain pre-set parameters

* The sage group plc - close period will commence on 1 april 2014 and will run up to announcement of half year results on 8 may 2014.

* The sage group plc - maximum price to be paid is limited to no more than higher of 105 per cent

* -the sage group - maximum price to be paid is limited to no more than higher of 105 per cent. Of average middle market closing price of company's shares for 5 dealing days preceding date of purchase