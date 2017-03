July 23 The Sage Group Plc

* First nine months of year, group organic revenue has increased by 4.7 percent

* Growth of 4.3 percent in Q3

* Q4 is expected to be stronger than Q3

* Business remains on course to achieve 6 percent organic revenue growth target in 2015

* Weaker performance in payments, particularly in North America

