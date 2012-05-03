* Two determined buyers engaged in 15-minute bidding war
* Works by Picasso, Dali and Miro also auctioned
* Sotheby's auction brought in total of $330.6 million
By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK, May 2 Edvard Munch's masterpiece "The
Scream," one of the world's most recognizable works of art, sold
for $120 million at Sotheby's on Wednesday, setting a new record
as the most expensive piece of art ever sold at auction.
Sotheby's Impressionist and Modern art auction featured top
works by Picasso, Dali and Miro, but Munch's vibrant work from
1895 was the star attraction in a salesroom packed with art
collectors, dealers and media.
The vibrant pastel was conservatively estimated to sell for
about $80 million, but two determined bidders competing via
telephone emerged from an initial group of seven, driving the
final price to $107 million, or $119,922,500 including
commission, over the course of a nearly 15-minute bidding war.
The winning bid was taken by a Sotheby's executive, and the
bidder was not identified.
One of four versions by the Scandinavian painter, sold by
Norwegian businessman Petter Olsen, "The Scream" easily eclipsed
the old auction record held by Picasso's "Nude, green leaves and
bust," which sold for $106.5 million at Christie's two years
ago.
The sales room at Sotheby's erupted in applause and cheering
when the hammer came down. Several Sotheby's officials said the
sale marked the high point of their careers.
"It's worth every penny that the collector paid," said
Tobias Meyer, who served as auctioneer and called it "one of the
great icons" of fine art.
In recent decades "The Scream," which depicts a figure with
hands pressed to head against a backdrop of swirling colors, has
become a ubiquitous image, appropriated for everything from
coffee mugs to editorial cartoons.
For many mainstream art lovers, it is perhaps second in
familiarity only to the "Mona Lisa," and is among the best-known
works of art still in private hands.
Sotheby's New York head of Impressionist and Modern art
Simon Shaw called it "one of the visual keys to modern
consciousness," adding that it was "perhaps the greatest single
draw I've seen in my career" at the auction house.
80 PERCENT OF LOTS FIND BUYERS
Three other images of "The Scream," including two which were
stolen and later recovered, are in museums in Norway.
Overall, the sale brought in $330.6 million, against an
estimate of about $245 million to $325 million, and 80 percent
of the 76 lots on offer found buyers.
The total was Sotheby's highest-ever for an Impressionist
and Modern auction, beating the old mark of $286 million, which
had stood since 1990. It was also the auction house's
second-best evening in its history.
Other highlights included Picasso's "Femme assise dans un
fauteuil," which sold for $29.2 million; Miro's "Tete humaine"
went for $14.86 million; and Dali's "Printemps necrophilique,"
which fetched $16.3 million, or about 50 percent more than the
pre-sale estimate.
Works by Max Ernst, Tamara de Lempicka, Constantin Brancusi
and Paul Gauguin all achieved strong prices, many far exceeding
their high estimates.
The collection of financier Ted Forstmann took in $83
million, meeting expectations, although works by Chaim Soutine
that were considered highlights failed to make their estimates.
But in the end it was all about the Munch. Olsen, who
attended the sale, said afterward he hoped the stunning results
would help drive interest in Munch's work, and added that the
artist "will be a continuing force in my life."
Speaking to its enduring topical nature and present-day
relevance, Olsen said "The image of 'The Scream' could make more
of us fathom the magnitude of the consequences of our continuing
emissions of greenhouse gases."
"For me, (it) shows the horrifying moment when man realizes
his impact on nature and the irreversible changes that he has
initiated, making the planet increasingly uninhabitable."
Several other works by Munch in the sale failed to achieve a
coattail effect, selling for less than their low estimates and
in one case, not at all.
The art auctions continue next week when both Sotheby's and
Christie's hold their sales of Post-war and Contemporary art.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Lisa Shumaker and Todd
Eastham)