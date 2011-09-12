NEW YORK, Sept 12 A summary of stories published
in the popular press and blogs since Sept. 9 discussing
financial advisers and wealth management.
1. Hedge hawker to the "mass affluent" (Bloomberg Markets).
The monthly magazine profiles SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony
Scaramucci, a master marketer who is using "Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit and
other retail brokerages" to sell his fee-heavy funds to
"well-off investors who aren't super-rich." About two-thirds of
the 13,000 investors in SkyBridge's funds of funds are mass
affluent households and high-net-worth individuals, a SkyBridge
managing partner tells Bloomberg reporter Edward Robinson. Mass
affluent households have a net worth of $100,000 to $1 million,
not including their primary residence, said Bloomberg, citing
Spectrem Group.
The firm, which was on its knees after the 2008 financial
crisis, has attracted $1 billion of new money since buying
Citigroup's fund-of-funds business in July 2010. Its rebound
prompts Windward Capital Management founder Robert Nichols to
tell Robinson it is not performance that counts in attracting
money from retail investors but "sales and marketing."
Reuters' Felix Salmon comments on his blog: "Households
with less than $1 million in net worth should not be investing
in hedge funds. They should certainly not be paying Scaramucci
1.5 percent a year for the privilege of doing so. (Plus
front-end 'placement fees' of as much as 3 percent.)"
2. Retirement nightmare (Smart Money). The personal finance
magazine's Sept. 9 cover story highlights the near-impossible
quest for about-to-retire Baby Boomers and their advisers to
find steady income. "Advisers can't remember a time that was
quite so tough for cash flow hunters -- and it only got tougher
after this summer's market gyrations," write Reshma Kapadia and
Elizabeth O'Brien.
Returns on bonds, dividends and annuities, the instruments
most commonly touted for income-minded older investors, are in
the penny-ante territory of 1 and 2 percent "or involve
unpalatable risks," the article says. A 65-year-old putting
$100,000 in an immediate annuity this summer would be getting
12 percent less income annually than he would have if he'd
bought five years earlier.
Other alarming observations: "If a couple had retired in
1991 and put $1 million in 10-year Treasury bonds, they would
have received annual payouts of around $84,000. A couple trying
the same maneuver this summer would reap only $22,400 a year.
That same million invested in the S&P 500 would have generated
about $57,000 in dividends in 1982; today it's more like
$22,000."
Add taxes and inflation, and investors are effectively
losing money, a Pimco bond executive tells "Smart Money."
Some advisers, the piece concludes, are getting more
aggressive and hedging portfolios with floating-rate bonds or
buying foreign bonds. It also suggests such traditional safe
avenues as bond ladders to protect against inflation but quotes
advisers warning that the strategy works "only with portfolios
of six figures or more" and can generate high trading fees.
3. Flying high (Barron's). Highlighted in the popular
weekly's Sept. 10 edition: A cover story by Andrew Bary
forecasting that long beaten-down airline stocks including
United Continental, Delta, Alaska Air, Southwest and JetBlue
are ready to soar. Also, a piece about exchange-traded funds
that have become favorites of independent financial advisers.
