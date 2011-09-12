NEW YORK, Sept 12 A summary of stories published in the popular press and blogs since Sept. 9 discussing financial advisers and wealth management.

1. Hedge hawker to the "mass affluent" (Bloomberg Markets). The monthly magazine profiles SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, a master marketer who is using "Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit and other retail brokerages" to sell his fee-heavy funds to "well-off investors who aren't super-rich." About two-thirds of the 13,000 investors in SkyBridge's funds of funds are mass affluent households and high-net-worth individuals, a SkyBridge managing partner tells Bloomberg reporter Edward Robinson. Mass affluent households have a net worth of $100,000 to $1 million, not including their primary residence, said Bloomberg, citing Spectrem Group.

The firm, which was on its knees after the 2008 financial crisis, has attracted $1 billion of new money since buying Citigroup's fund-of-funds business in July 2010. Its rebound prompts Windward Capital Management founder Robert Nichols to tell Robinson it is not performance that counts in attracting money from retail investors but "sales and marketing."

Reuters' Felix Salmon comments on his blog: "Households with less than $1 million in net worth should not be investing in hedge funds. They should certainly not be paying Scaramucci 1.5 percent a year for the privilege of doing so. (Plus front-end 'placement fees' of as much as 3 percent.)"

2. Retirement nightmare (Smart Money). The personal finance magazine's Sept. 9 cover story highlights the near-impossible quest for about-to-retire Baby Boomers and their advisers to find steady income. "Advisers can't remember a time that was quite so tough for cash flow hunters -- and it only got tougher after this summer's market gyrations," write Reshma Kapadia and Elizabeth O'Brien.

Returns on bonds, dividends and annuities, the instruments most commonly touted for income-minded older investors, are in the penny-ante territory of 1 and 2 percent "or involve unpalatable risks," the article says. A 65-year-old putting $100,000 in an immediate annuity this summer would be getting 12 percent less income annually than he would have if he'd bought five years earlier.

Other alarming observations: "If a couple had retired in 1991 and put $1 million in 10-year Treasury bonds, they would have received annual payouts of around $84,000. A couple trying the same maneuver this summer would reap only $22,400 a year. That same million invested in the S&P 500 would have generated about $57,000 in dividends in 1982; today it's more like $22,000."

Add taxes and inflation, and investors are effectively losing money, a Pimco bond executive tells "Smart Money."

Some advisers, the piece concludes, are getting more aggressive and hedging portfolios with floating-rate bonds or buying foreign bonds. It also suggests such traditional safe avenues as bond ladders to protect against inflation but quotes advisers warning that the strategy works "only with portfolios of six figures or more" and can generate high trading fees.

3. Flying high (Barron's). Highlighted in the popular weekly's Sept. 10 edition: A cover story by Andrew Bary forecasting that long beaten-down airline stocks including United Continental, Delta, Alaska Air, Southwest and JetBlue are ready to soar. Also, a piece about exchange-traded funds that have become favorites of independent financial advisers.

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz, editing by Chelsea Emery)