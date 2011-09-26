NEW YORK, Sept 26 A summary of stories in the
popular and trade press over the weekend discussing wealth
management and quoting financial advisers.
1. Muni meltdown (Wall Street Journal). 2011's unexpected
rally in municipal bonds is likely over, warns the Weekend
Investor column. The reasons: Low supply that boosted prices is
being replaced by a rush of issues from cities and states that
will depress them, and investors will run scared from the White
House's proposal to end the muni tax exemption for investors in
the 33 percent and 35 percent tax brackets.
The Merrill Lynch Municipal Masters Index is beating stocks
and corporates so far this year with a 9.5 percent return, but
"we're on a different playing field now," Barclays Wealth
strategist Elizabeth Fell tells the WSJ.
Passage of the Obama tax plan is unlikely, but trimming of
the tax exemption for munis is now on the table and will have
to be priced into the market, Fell and others say.
More worrisome, RBC Capital Markets strategist Chris Mauro
says, are woeful state economies. If headlines about gaping
holes in state budgets like those of 2010 reappear, investors
will again back off.
The backlash has already begun, the article says, citing
Thomson Reuters' finding that a typical top-rated five-year
muni now yields 0.9 percent compared with an average of 2.37
percent over the past five years. J.P. Morgan Private Bank
tells the WSJ it has cut its allocation to the short-term
bonds. Long-dated ones are another story. A 15-year muni bond
yields about 2.77 percent, a bit more than half a percentage
point above a comparable T-bond, adviser Richard Ciccarone of
McDonnell Investment Management in Oak Brook, Ill, tells the
paper. "Those yields are attractive, even if you're not in the
highest tax bracket," he says.
2. Pick 'em blindfold (Barron's). Managers of
exchange-traded funds are moving almost in lock-step, ETF Focus
columnist Murray Coleman writes. After measuring 19 funds in
ConvergEx Group's ETF database, he determines that returns on
broad equity, fixed-income and emerging markets funds were
virtually in sync last week. (Gold, silver and investment-grade
corporate bonds were the outliers.) The last time such
parallelism occurred was in spring of 2010, when an uneven
economic recovery spurred the Federal Reserve to implement a
second round of quantitative easing.
"There's effectively no difference now between investing in
ETFs focusing on emerging markets, U.S. stocks or even junk
bonds," Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at ConvergEx
tells Coleman.
It's still possible to pick a winner, however. "Blue-chip
stock funds focused on corporate-dividend streams are one way
to differentiate," Sam Katzman, chief investment officer at
Constellation Wealth Advisors, told Barron's. And Luminous
Capital's Alan Zafran said he is bullish on commodities and
large-cap ETFs.
3. Affluent tax attack (New York Times). A knee-jerk
reaction against President Obama's tax plan by people with
$200,000 to $350,000 of annual household income may be an
overreaction, Ron Lieber writes in the Sept. 24 "Your Money"
column.
The plan to phase out George W. Bush's tax cuts for
high-income households and to limit itemized deductions so that
they pay at a rate of at least 28 percent has created false
alarms, he writes. Odds of passage of the Obama plan are long,
and the proposals won't cost the so-called mass affluent all
that much more in taxes.
Joan Trimble, a tax partner at accounting and advisory firm
Berdon LLP in New York City tells the Times that many families
making up to $350,000 annually will escape the dreaded
alternative minimum tax if Bush-era 15 percent capital-gains
and dividends-received rates disappear in 2013. Affluent
families which avoid the AMT and exploit benefits such as
employer-sponsored flexible spending accounts and federal
health savings accounts "could offset that 2013 tax increase
and then some," Lieber concludes.
4. Obama and the Buffett Rule (New York Times). The
headline of the "Wealth Matters" column in the Sept. 23
edition, "Buffett Rule Is More Complicated Than Politics
Suggest," tells the whole story.
Wealthy investors and their advisers have a lot to ponder
in President Obama's plan to raise taxes on millionaires,
writes Paul Sullivan, including the above-mentioned planned
elimination of the muni bond tax exemption for those in a 33-
or 35-percent tax bracket. The proposal marshals Warren
Buffett's lament that he shouldn't be allowed to get away with
paying a lower percent of his taxes than his secretary or other
middle-class Americans.
Sullivan finds advisers who pooh-pooh the hoopla over the
Buffett plan and others who say it's a serious issue. David
Scott Sloan, co-chairman of private wealth services at the law
firm Holland & Knight, says its "nonsensical" to see the issue
as rich versus poor since it's really about what percentage of
income comes from the 15-percent capital gains and dividend
taxes that will likely be raised in 2013. It's not only the
very rich who are benefiting from the low dividends tax rate,
says Kanaly Trust CEO Drew Kanaly in Houston. "The vast
majority of my clients are retired and living on a fixed
income. If you raise taxes on dividends and capital gains, my
clients' income goes down."
Adviser Mark Matson, whose Matson Money oversees $2.9
billion, says small business owners aren't as worried about the
tax plans as politicians claim since they focus on
entrepreneurship that can bring in revenue at a faster rate
than taxes can be raised.
Former discount brokerage executive Leslie Quick III tells
the Times he and his partner in their wealth management firm
Massey Quick would likely not have invested $2 million of their
own money to start the company if he knew tax rates on capital
gains would head higher.
"For most people, fretting over higher taxes is a waste of
time since there is little they can do about it," the article
concludes. "But the wealthiest have the most to gain by looking
at what they can do now." He specifically cites Robert W. Baird
& Co. estate planning director Richard Behrendt's suggestion
that the wealthy set up grantor-retained annuity trusts to
transfer money tax-free to their heirs instead of worrying
about a Buffett rule that may never happen.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz and Jennifer Merritt; editing by
Chelsea Emery)