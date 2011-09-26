NEW YORK, Sept 26 A summary of stories in the popular and trade press over the weekend discussing wealth management and quoting financial advisers.

1. Muni meltdown (Wall Street Journal). 2011's unexpected rally in municipal bonds is likely over, warns the Weekend Investor column. The reasons: Low supply that boosted prices is being replaced by a rush of issues from cities and states that will depress them, and investors will run scared from the White House's proposal to end the muni tax exemption for investors in the 33 percent and 35 percent tax brackets.

The Merrill Lynch Municipal Masters Index is beating stocks and corporates so far this year with a 9.5 percent return, but "we're on a different playing field now," Barclays Wealth strategist Elizabeth Fell tells the WSJ.

Passage of the Obama tax plan is unlikely, but trimming of the tax exemption for munis is now on the table and will have to be priced into the market, Fell and others say.

More worrisome, RBC Capital Markets strategist Chris Mauro says, are woeful state economies. If headlines about gaping holes in state budgets like those of 2010 reappear, investors will again back off.

The backlash has already begun, the article says, citing Thomson Reuters' finding that a typical top-rated five-year muni now yields 0.9 percent compared with an average of 2.37 percent over the past five years. J.P. Morgan Private Bank tells the WSJ it has cut its allocation to the short-term bonds. Long-dated ones are another story. A 15-year muni bond yields about 2.77 percent, a bit more than half a percentage point above a comparable T-bond, adviser Richard Ciccarone of McDonnell Investment Management in Oak Brook, Ill, tells the paper. "Those yields are attractive, even if you're not in the highest tax bracket," he says.

2. Pick 'em blindfold (Barron's). Managers of exchange-traded funds are moving almost in lock-step, ETF Focus columnist Murray Coleman writes. After measuring 19 funds in ConvergEx Group's ETF database, he determines that returns on broad equity, fixed-income and emerging markets funds were virtually in sync last week. (Gold, silver and investment-grade corporate bonds were the outliers.) The last time such parallelism occurred was in spring of 2010, when an uneven economic recovery spurred the Federal Reserve to implement a second round of quantitative easing.

"There's effectively no difference now between investing in ETFs focusing on emerging markets, U.S. stocks or even junk bonds," Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at ConvergEx tells Coleman.

It's still possible to pick a winner, however. "Blue-chip stock funds focused on corporate-dividend streams are one way to differentiate," Sam Katzman, chief investment officer at Constellation Wealth Advisors, told Barron's. And Luminous Capital's Alan Zafran said he is bullish on commodities and large-cap ETFs.

3. Affluent tax attack (New York Times). A knee-jerk reaction against President Obama's tax plan by people with $200,000 to $350,000 of annual household income may be an overreaction, Ron Lieber writes in the Sept. 24 "Your Money" column.

The plan to phase out George W. Bush's tax cuts for high-income households and to limit itemized deductions so that they pay at a rate of at least 28 percent has created false alarms, he writes. Odds of passage of the Obama plan are long, and the proposals won't cost the so-called mass affluent all that much more in taxes.

Joan Trimble, a tax partner at accounting and advisory firm Berdon LLP in New York City tells the Times that many families making up to $350,000 annually will escape the dreaded alternative minimum tax if Bush-era 15 percent capital-gains and dividends-received rates disappear in 2013. Affluent families which avoid the AMT and exploit benefits such as employer-sponsored flexible spending accounts and federal health savings accounts "could offset that 2013 tax increase and then some," Lieber concludes.

4. Obama and the Buffett Rule (New York Times). The headline of the "Wealth Matters" column in the Sept. 23 edition, "Buffett Rule Is More Complicated Than Politics Suggest," tells the whole story.

Wealthy investors and their advisers have a lot to ponder in President Obama's plan to raise taxes on millionaires, writes Paul Sullivan, including the above-mentioned planned elimination of the muni bond tax exemption for those in a 33- or 35-percent tax bracket. The proposal marshals Warren Buffett's lament that he shouldn't be allowed to get away with paying a lower percent of his taxes than his secretary or other middle-class Americans.

Sullivan finds advisers who pooh-pooh the hoopla over the Buffett plan and others who say it's a serious issue. David Scott Sloan, co-chairman of private wealth services at the law firm Holland & Knight, says its "nonsensical" to see the issue as rich versus poor since it's really about what percentage of income comes from the 15-percent capital gains and dividend taxes that will likely be raised in 2013. It's not only the very rich who are benefiting from the low dividends tax rate, says Kanaly Trust CEO Drew Kanaly in Houston. "The vast majority of my clients are retired and living on a fixed income. If you raise taxes on dividends and capital gains, my clients' income goes down."

Adviser Mark Matson, whose Matson Money oversees $2.9 billion, says small business owners aren't as worried about the tax plans as politicians claim since they focus on entrepreneurship that can bring in revenue at a faster rate than taxes can be raised.

Former discount brokerage executive Leslie Quick III tells the Times he and his partner in their wealth management firm Massey Quick would likely not have invested $2 million of their own money to start the company if he knew tax rates on capital gains would head higher.

"For most people, fretting over higher taxes is a waste of time since there is little they can do about it," the article concludes. "But the wealthiest have the most to gain by looking at what they can do now." He specifically cites Robert W. Baird & Co. estate planning director Richard Behrendt's suggestion that the wealthy set up grantor-retained annuity trusts to transfer money tax-free to their heirs instead of worrying about a Buffett rule that may never happen.

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz and Jennifer Merritt; editing by Chelsea Emery)