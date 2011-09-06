NEW YORK, Sept 6 A summary of stories and personal finance blogs published over the weekend that discuss financial advisers and wealth management. The bad advice that widows often receive, up-and-coming funds of hedge funds and a plan to help troubled heirs are among topics covered: Forewarned is forearmed.

1. Family affairs (New York Times, Sept. 3).

Ron Lieber's "Your Money" column highlights the vulnerabilities of recently widowed clients, including their inclination to make instant financial decisions and their difficulties in resisting the blandishments of unscrupulous insurance purveyors and greedy family members. "It isn't just annuity salesmen who see widows as a source of income," Lieber writes, citing advisers who warn against "cunning offspring" who push emotional buttons to get advances on their inheritances.

Three financial planners, including two who were themselves widowed, caution against such traps as jumping into "secure" lifetime income stream investments, precipitously deciding to pay off mortgages and falling into the trap of remaining loyal to the deceased by refusing to alter inherited investments.

A "personal business" column by Paul Sullivan chronicles advice from advisers who specialize in helping clients plan legacies for offspring with drug habits and other problems. One planner recommends annuities for clients with moderate estates ("in the hundreds of thousands"). The more affluent are advised to consider incentive trusts and dynasty trusts--at least until the generous gift tax exemptions on the latter expire, which could be as early as the end of 2012.

2. Phooey on fund fees (Wall Street Journal, Sept. 3).

The low returns and relative homogenization of bond funds make their high fees increasingly unattractive, concludes a "weekend investor" section piece titled "Why your bond funds probably aren't worth their fat fees." As much as a quarter of some fund returns are eroded by fees, it says. It steers investors toward increasingly popular exchange-traded bond funds. Annual fees on the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund and the SPDR Barclays Capital Aggregate Bond ETF range from $11 to $22 per $10,000 invested compared with $70 for mutual funds, concludes reporter Jack Hough.

3. Beating Buffett (Wall Street Journal, Sept. 4).

Columnist Brett Arends offers 10 common-sense tips keyed off of Warren Buffett's smarts that he says can help individuals match or better the Sage of Omaha's legendary returns. They range from paying off costly credit card debt (interest rates echo the 20 percent annual book value growth of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding company) to buying shares of U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo, ConocoPhillips, Sanofi and Kraft Foods at prices below what Buffett paid when he made big investments in the stocks.

4. Baby hedge funds (Wall Street Journal, Sept.3).

Rookie hedge fund managers have been beating veterans, asserts a "Weekend Investor" article that suggests ways for individual investors to access the up-and-coming stars through funds of hedge funds and other vehicles.

Funds with two years or less of experience more than doubled the 4.5 percent annualized net returns of established managers over the past three years, according to fund tracker HFR Inc.

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are rumored to be looking into launching "emerging-manager" funds, the article says. It quotes Rick Pitcairn, chief investment officer of the Philadelphia-based Pitcairn family office, as saying such funds should be only a part of an alternative strategy. He agrees, however, that it may be easier for smaller and hungrier funds to generate returns superior to those run by veteran managers.

5. Touting emerging market funds (Barron's, Sept. 3).

The weekly devotes upbeat articles to Motorola ("a great business" and "tons of cash" being returned to investors), emerging market ETFs, diversified asset allocation funds that buy a mix of stocks, bonds and other assets, and -- cautiously -- to some German and Nordic stocks. It also gives a bullish report on U.S. markets, polling 15 Street strategists to conclude that "the market could rise 10 percent by the year's end."

(Compiled by Jed Horowitz; edited by Richard Satran)