Nov 14 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Says Ferd AS has agreed to acquire 37.5 million shares in Thin Film Electronics ASA at a subscription price of 4.00 Norwegian crowns per share, totalling 150 million crowns

* Ferd AS will hold 7.3 pct of share capital and votes in company