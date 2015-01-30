Jan 30 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Research Council of Norway has awarded Thinfilm grant of 12 million Norwegian crowns ($1.50 million) for research into novel assembly methods and barrier coatings for printed electronic systems

* Thinfilm will partner with Sintef, research institution, over three years
($1 = 7.8304 Norwegian crowns)