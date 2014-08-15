Aug 15 Thin Film Electronics ASA : * Q2 revenues NOK 5 mln (3 mln) * Q2 pretax result NOK -41 million (NOK -14 million) * Board of Directors and management are optimistic that Thinfilm will be able to enter new commercial agreements for printed integrated systems and Smart Labels * Thinfilm concentrates its efforts around three main areas: 1) commercializing memory products, including brand protection, 2) developing and commercializing wireless, integrated systems and Smart Labels, and 3) licensing this technology platform to scale-up partners and customers.