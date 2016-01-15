NEW YORK Jan 15 An investor has sued Third
Avenue Management Co, its founder Martin Whitman, and several
other executives for at least $500 million over last month's
collapse of a junk bond mutual fund they oversaw.
In a complaint filed on Friday with a New York state court
in Manhattan, William Engel accused the defendants of failing to
manage and maintain sufficient liquidity for the Third Avenue
Focused Credit Fund to stay open.
Engel said he has been a shareholder of the fund since
September 2009.
Third Avenue decided to liquidate the fund after it was
overwhelmed with redemption requests by investors.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)