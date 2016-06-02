UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca faces falling profit while awaits key drug data
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds comment from CEO and analyst, further details)
June 2 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd
* Says fund returned 1.7 percent in May to take year-to-date performancve to 1.2 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds comment from CEO and analyst, further details)
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second biggest mobile phone group, said it would meet the "lower end" of its earnings guidance for the full year as its battles intensifying competition in India and Britain.
* Sees outflows of 2.4 billion pounds in current quarter (Adds detail from statement, background, CEO quote, bullet points)